FLASHBACK 2021| Lesser violence, lesser political activity

Political observers feel that the large-scale use of UAPA and Public Safety Act against dissenters has led to calm, which might be temporary in the long run.

With armies of India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in February, the guns along the border areas fell silent.

As security forces eliminated most of the top leadership of the militants in Kashmir, many would have believed that the situation was almost peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, things took a dramatic turn in October as the gunmen started targeting unarmed civilians.