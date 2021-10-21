Fleeing of non-local labourers will hit Kashmir economy

Hundreds of non-local labourers have left Kashmir during the last few days.

“Majority of non-local workers have left Kashmir early due to fear,” said Suresh Kumar, a carpenter from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh who is also leaving on Monday after he finishes his assigned work.

Kumar’s colleague Bishnoo is eager to leave as his family has received several calls asking him to come back home.

“We have to choose between fear and security. I would prefer to go home where I feel safe,” he said.

The abrupt departure of non-local workers which comprise 80 percent of the labour force in Kashmir has left the construction sector badly affected with labour prices shooting up. The repercussions on the local economy are also being felt.