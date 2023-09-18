Fleet of trucks carrying nomadic families, their cattle flagged-off from Anantnag

Anantnag: In order to avoid traffic jamming on national highways due to the annual movements of the cattle during the Autumn season from Kashmir to Jammu Division, Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with Sheep Husbandry Department & JKSRTC began transportation of Tribal people along with their cattle to their destinations in Jammu division, an official press release said.

In this regard, 25 trucks carrying 1500 cattle along with 30 families were flagged-off today from Sarnal Anantnag by ADC Anantnag, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat.