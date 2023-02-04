FLOOD MITIGATION | Construct dams upstream to prevent deluges: HFRI

“The flood peak is very high at Sangam, which could be reduced by construction of flood control dams i.e., detention storage in a number of the southern tributaries. Unfortunately, because of the steep gradient of the tributaries, the storage by more height dams is likely to be quite low,” the report said. The research also suggested for major flood mitigation measures in areas upstream of Srinagar, as well as those downstream of Srinagar to Wular.

According to the DPR, modest dam construction sites must be identified in order to limit flooding during the rainy season."Many southern tributaries have comparable lengths and slopes... Storage at suitable locations will not only reduce but also delay the peak flow in the tributaries. As a result, storage at existing water bodies on the Lidder and Kuthar Nallahs should be attempted," the report stated. The research also suggested that Anchar Lake in Srinagar be improved for flood control.