FLOOD MITIGATION | Construct dams upstream to prevent deluges: HFRI

Srinagar: To prevent frequent flooding in Kashmir, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) have advocated the construction of flood control dams upstream of Srinagar.
ICFRE and HFRE have submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for flood mitigation to the Jammu and Kashmir government. The paper, titled 'Forest Interventions for Jhelum River Revitalization,' has recommended a plethora of flood prevention measures.
“The flood peak is very high at Sangam, which could be reduced by construction of flood control dams i.e., detention storage in a number of the southern tributaries. Unfortunately, because of the steep gradient of the tributaries, the storage by more height dams is likely to be quite low,” the report said. The research also suggested for major flood mitigation measures in areas upstream of Srinagar, as well as those downstream of Srinagar to Wular.
According to the DPR, modest dam construction sites must be identified in order to limit flooding during the rainy season."Many southern tributaries have comparable lengths and slopes... Storage at suitable locations will not only reduce but also delay the peak flow in the tributaries. As a result, storage at existing water bodies on the Lidder and Kuthar Nallahs should be attempted," the report stated. The research also suggested that Anchar Lake in Srinagar be improved for flood control.
"A portion of the Sind Nallah flows through Anchar Lake." It acts as a natural temporary flood storage area, lowering the peak flow from Sind Nallah. "Improving Anchar Lake's flood control role is an idea that should be considered," the DPR noted.
In 2014, Kashmir experienced massive floods that stranded thousands of people inside their submerged homes and cost the economy more than Rs 100 crore. Eight years later, there has been little progress in flood mitigation, while experts believe much more needs to be done to prevent such deluges in the future.
It was after 100 years that Kashmir witnessed such a wretched urban flood that swamped the Valley's economic hub, causing massive losses to enterprises. It bought several failing enterprises and left its influence on history.