FM 98.3 Mirchi holds Iftar party for orphan girls

Srinagar: Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM organised an Iftar-cum-Naat Khwani session at Banat-i-Gulshan hostel for orphan girls.
The function was organised to culminate their month-long special Mission e Noor-e-Ramadan campaign.
At the event, girls from the orphanage recited Naats and graced the occasion with their beautiful voices.
All these well-deserving kids were presented with gifts. Apart from the gifts, there was a special free eye check-up camp held by Kashmir Eye hospitals, a Mirchi associate for the Noor-e-Ramadan campaign.
In addition, a free mental-health check-up, as well as a general check-up, was provided to ensure the well-being of hostel residents.
The sponsors for the campaign were among others Ajaz Jewellers Kadi Kadal, VLLC Hazratbal, Kashmir Eyes Hospital Nowgam, Zum Zum Milk, Matson Tea and Spectrum Advertising.
The entire Mirchi team was present at the event which included Station Head Deeba Khan, Programming Head Yasir Majid, Group Manager Nadeem Shafi, RJ Mehak, RJ Vijdan, RJ Rafia and producer Sameem Khan.
Apart from the Mirchi team, the team of sponsors attended the event too, and expressed their love for the cause, with special gestures including free admissions by title sponsors, Mission e.
Speaking at the event, Deeba Khan said that Ramadan “is all about righteousness and kindness, and every Ramadan, Mirchi 98.3 Kashmir organises special events to promote acts of kindness to set good examples for others to follow.”
“Our month-long campaign Noor-e-Ramadan was entirely aimed at spreading a message of harmony and peace, with this event being a fitting end towards the same cause. We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by Yateem Trust to have allowed us the opportunity of organising this event with these wonderful children.”
Programming Head Mirchi, Yasir Majid said the entire programming for the holy month shifts and is committed to establishing the true essence of Ramadan on and off-air.
“While we have successfully deployed our Noor-e-Ramadan campaign across all platforms, this event gave us true satisfaction after having been able to spend a day with these well-deserving children and putting a smile on their faces. Events like these should be a norm, and all stakeholders including the media have a big role to play. We thank all our partners, and the entire Gulshan-I-Banat and J&K Yateem Trust foundation team for making this possible,” he said.