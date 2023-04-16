FM 98.3 Mirchi holds Iftar party for orphan girls

Srinagar: Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM organised an Iftar-cum-Naat Khwani session at Banat-i-Gulshan hostel for orphan girls.

The function was organised to culminate their month-long special Mission e Noor-e-Ramadan campaign.

At the event, girls from the orphanage recited Naats and graced the occasion with their beautiful voices.

All these well-deserving kids were presented with gifts. Apart from the gifts, there was a special free eye check-up camp held by Kashmir Eye hospitals, a Mirchi associate for the Noor-e-Ramadan campaign.

In addition, a free mental-health check-up, as well as a general check-up, was provided to ensure the well-being of hostel residents.