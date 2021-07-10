Focus on student counseling, sports activities in schools: GoI to J&K Government

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India, has stressed on making teachers first-level counselors for the students besides laying focus on introducing regional sports activities in schools.
The remarks were made by the Secretary Education and Literacy (SEL), GoI while chairing the annual Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget 2021-22 under Samagra Shiksha for J&K.
As per the official documents, the DSEL has asked the School Education Department to take up innovative activities at elementary and secondary level which includes school safety programmes.
J&K has been asked to encourage teachers to function as the first-level counselors.
For this, the GoI has earmarked Rs 1000 per teacher as per the norm for orientation programmes for teachers on safety and security.
“Further, an amount of Rs 500 has been earmarked for display of safety guidelines and redressal mechanism in every school,” the official document reads.
In wake of this an amount of Rs 4.03 crore as per unit cost was estimated for teachers at elementary level to carry out various activities including guidance and counseling, sensitisation of parents, awareness generation for students and community.
The teachers have been asked to take feedback from the students and issue suggestions or complaint boxes in the schools.
“The students should be provided copies of safety guidelines. Funds will be given to teachers for working as first-level counsellors and schools for displaying safety guidelines and redressal mechanism. However, it should be ensured that there is a single display board in composite schools and duplicity of funds should not take place,” the document reads.
The DSEL said that the school report cards could be modified to provide for positive aspects of the personality and performance of the students.
“The format of Parents Teachers Meeting will also be modified to highlight the positive aspects in the meetings. J&K is advised to set up an SCPCR cell wherever it does not exist,” the document reads.
For this, the government has approved Rs 12.65 lakh and an amount of Rs 2.28 crore as per unit cost has been earmarked for teachers to carry out various initiatives in the schools.
The GoI has instructed J&K that the utilisation of funds for sports and physical education should be in accordance with the detailed guidelines issued by MOE.
“Age appropriate sports equipment for government schools may be procured as per the guidelines issued by this Department to the states and union territories,” the document reads.
It reads that the state or union territory should, if they so desire, procure items from beyond this list subject to its actual requirement being certified by the head of school.
“Age appropriate sports activities may be organised in the government schools of states and union territories as per the guidelines to be issued by this department. The schools may include traditional or regional games of the respective union territory or egion,” it reads.
The DSEL has stated that for maintaining workable stock position of sports equipment, periodic records may be maintained including workable equipment, repairable equipment, write-off equipment and new items to be purchased to maintain the required stock position.