Focus on student counseling, sports activities in schools: GoI to J&K Government

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India, has stressed on making teachers first-level counselors for the students besides laying focus on introducing regional sports activities in schools.

The remarks were made by the Secretary Education and Literacy (SEL), GoI while chairing the annual Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget 2021-22 under Samagra Shiksha for J&K.

As per the official documents, the DSEL has asked the School Education Department to take up innovative activities at elementary and secondary level which includes school safety programmes.