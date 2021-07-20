Foggy conditions increase apprehensions of infiltration on LoC

Rajouri: The foggy weather conditions reducing visibility have increased apprehensions of infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC), Defence sources said.
Meanwhile, the forces are maintaining a high alert, putting all the sensitive patches and infiltration routes under strict vigil.
Line of Control, which is going through a phase of peace after February 26 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, is on high alert after the twin infiltration attempts between June 28 and July 9 with intelligence agencies having warned of more such attempts amid reports of the presence of a number of militant groups at launch pads across LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the Defence sources said.
They said that the entire LoC passes through hilly terrain of over 240 km of territorial length in Rajouri and Poonch districts and is divided into several sectors with thick deployment of Army that mans forward posts along LoC as well as Anti Infiltration Obstacle System.
The Defence sources said that for the last four days, rainfall is going on and foggy conditions are one of the main factor that support infiltration.
"Presently there is a high alert in terms of infiltration on LoC and now, amid foggy conditions, troops on LoC have been asked to maintain the highest state of alertness to foil infiltration attempt," they said.
The Defence sources said that in foggy conditions, visibility on LoC gets reduced to a minimal state and thick forest cover, thick bush cover, hilly terrain, over grown grass further makes the visibility low amid foggy conditions.
"Low visibility is one of the key factor that can give militants a good cover to infiltrate and in the past, it has also been seen that attempts of infiltration are made in rainy season when there is reduction in visibility," they said. "With the recent intelligence alerts about the presence of w large number of militants who are ready to sneak in, the apprehensions of infiltration amid foggy conditions has swelled."
The Defence officials said that conditions of low visibility amid foggy conditions was a prime concern for the security forces for which all necessary measures had been taken to ensure that security along the LoC remains fool proof.
"Every location on the LoC, especially sensitive locations and infiltration routes are under strict vigil of manpower as well as through technical means," they said. "Some locations on LoC which are covered with thick forest cover, bushes or where there is improper ridge divisions are considered as hyper-sensitive in terms of LoC from where apprehensions of infiltration remain more compared to other areas and all such areas are under very strict vigil."