Foggy conditions increase apprehensions of infiltration on LoC

Rajouri: The foggy weather conditions reducing visibility have increased apprehensions of infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC), Defence sources said.

Meanwhile, the forces are maintaining a high alert, putting all the sensitive patches and infiltration routes under strict vigil.

Line of Control, which is going through a phase of peace after February 26 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, is on high alert after the twin infiltration attempts between June 28 and July 9 with intelligence agencies having warned of more such attempts amid reports of the presence of a number of militant groups at launch pads across LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the Defence sources said.

They said that the entire LoC passes through hilly terrain of over 240 km of territorial length in Rajouri and Poonch districts and is divided into several sectors with thick deployment of Army that mans forward posts along LoC as well as Anti Infiltration Obstacle System.

The Defence sources said that for the last four days, rainfall is going on and foggy conditions are one of the main factor that support infiltration.

"Presently there is a high alert in terms of infiltration on LoC and now, amid foggy conditions, troops on LoC have been asked to maintain the highest state of alertness to foil infiltration attempt," they said.