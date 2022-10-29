Folk artists imparted training on AIDS prevention measures

Srinagar: A day-long workshop was organized by Red Ribbon Club of Amar Singh College-Srinagar in collaboration with JK HIV/AIDS Control Society, where training was given to folk artists to spread the message through local cultural activities.

The students who are associated with the club participated actively and the hands-on training was given to them as well. Workshop comprised two sessions.

In the inaugural session, the Principal of the host college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, while welcoming the gathering laid emphasis on the historical and awareness part of the dreadful disease (HIV/AIDS).