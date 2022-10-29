Folk artists imparted training on AIDS prevention measures

Srinagar: A day-long workshop was organized by Red Ribbon Club of Amar Singh College-Srinagar in collaboration with JK HIV/AIDS Control Society, where training was given to folk artists to spread the message through local cultural activities.
The students who are associated with the club participated actively and the hands-on training was given to them as well. Workshop comprised two sessions.
In the inaugural session, the Principal of the host college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, while welcoming the gathering laid emphasis on the historical and awareness part of the dreadful disease (HIV/AIDS).
The resource person of the event Dr. Tabassum Jabeen, Deputy Director JK AIDS Control Society gave an elaborated talk on the HIV/AIDS. The first session was conducted by Muhadisa, student of 1 st semester of the host college.
In the second session, the folk artists of the valley performed and depicted their talent regarding the theme that “how in our own language and through our own culture, we can spread the message and make people aware about this disease.”
Dr. Shabnum Ara, Coordinator Red Ribbon Club, Amar Singh College-Srinagar laid emphasis on the conscious effort that shall be taken by the educational institutions for the eradication of HIV/AIDS and to be compassionate and sympathetic with the patients.