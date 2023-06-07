Follow-up AT programme of DC's tour held in Anantnag village

Anantnag: A follow up action taken (AT) programme of the tour of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Syed Fakhruddin Hameed was conducted at Middle school Gawas Aino Brai today.

The programme was attended by Sub Divisional heads of all major sectoral departments.

An official said action taken regarding the demands and grievances put forth by people of ST habitation Brai village during the Deputy Commissioner Anantnags May 7 tour was reviewed by SDM Pahalgam and Tehsildar Pahalgam.