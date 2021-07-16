Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak hits Ganderbal villages, farmers in distress

Ganderbal: Dozens of cattle and sheep have died with the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in many villages of Ganderbal district, causing huge financial losses to the farmers
Locals from the affected villages said that the FMD, a viral disease in cattle and sheep, first broke out around a week ago and has spread to several villages including Anderwan, Fraw, Haknar, Gund areas of Kangan in no time, killing several cattle and sheep.
The disease outbreak is taking a toll on the affected farmers financially amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which has already brought economic activities to a grinding halt. Locals said that the disease outbreak, if left unchecked, could lead to bankruptcy and insolvency as many farmers had taken bank loans to buy the livestock.
The blamed the outbreak to the lack of vaccines against the disease which the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments would otherwise administer to the livestock every year.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ganderbal Dr Shabir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the FMD outbreak is throughout Kashmir.
He said that they were sending teams to the affected areas.
He said that the vaccination would start next month.