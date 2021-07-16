Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak hits Ganderbal villages, farmers in distress

Ganderbal: Dozens of cattle and sheep have died with the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in many villages of Ganderbal district, causing huge financial losses to the farmers

Locals from the affected villages said that the FMD, a viral disease in cattle and sheep, first broke out around a week ago and has spread to several villages including Anderwan, Fraw, Haknar, Gund areas of Kangan in no time, killing several cattle and sheep.

The disease outbreak is taking a toll on the affected farmers financially amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which has already brought economic activities to a grinding halt. Locals said that the disease outbreak, if left unchecked, could lead to bankruptcy and insolvency as many farmers had taken bank loans to buy the livestock.