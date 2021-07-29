Foot-and-Mouth Disease takes toll on Dairy Farming in Pulwama

Pulwama: Dairy farmers in Pulwama are worried lot due to mounting interest on loan taken from banks in Pulwama due to looming Foot-and-Mouth Disease which has impacted cows in most of villages.

Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, a 30-year unemployed youth from Dadoora village of Pulwama was toying with the idea of starting his own enterprise for long and finally a few months ago he set up a dairy farm after taking a loan of Rs 15 lakh from a bank.

Beigh started with three cows and later purchased six more cows as the business seemed promising. However, a few weeks ago things turned topsy-turvy for him after his cows suddenly began perishing. And in less than 15 days, Beigh lost six cows.

“ They died one by one and according to experts foot-and-mouth disease ( FMD) was the cause of their death,” said Beigh.

The disease has spelt doom for the cows in Dadoora and Kangan villages of the district in past few weeks.

According to the residents, around 50 to 60 cows died recently in these two villages and a total of 150 cows perished since the beginning of this year across Pulwama district.