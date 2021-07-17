For 40 years, Nawang Chering has been connecting Himachal Pradesh to J&K

Rajouri: For the last 40 years, a man from Lahaul Spiti area of Himachal Pardesh is acting as a connecting link between the border district Rajouri and Spiti Valley.

He claims to have seen Rajouri town when it was a small one and most of its houses were made of mud.

Seventy two-years-old Nawang Chering, who is known as Tashi, word used to refer to prosperity, is a known Buddhist figure here in Rajouri among the people of all age groups.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chering said that he is a resident of Spiti Valley and now also resides in Kullu area of Himachal Pradesh.

"I am a trader of natural products and herbs and have been selling these products for the past five decades," he said.

"In search of a good market for my products, I reached Samba and then moved further and reached Rajouri four decades ago and found a good market for my products," he said. "Rajouri is rich market for my products with vast demand as all the products that I sell are not grown anywhere in the area."