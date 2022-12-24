For owner of Kashmir’s first online event management start-up, patience is key to success

For example travelling, she says, this job requires a lot of travelling and she always wished to travel as much as she can. “Another reason is the market, you see event management is very new to the Valley and I wanted to use this opportunity and become a part of this industry.”

She says the challenges were obvious, as there are stigmas related to working girls and being a girl she was very well aware of it. “Some people see you as competing with men while some see you as working for them. But it doesn’t work the way most people see it. You cannot create separate worlds for men and women, we have to work together,” she says.

Saima says event management may seem easy but it’s not, as this field is full of challenges and it pushes one to the edge, if not organised well.

“It demands a lot of patience and practice. I’ve been lucky because my family has been very supportive but still as I said we live in a society that’s yet to provide proper place to women and her dreams. The only known challenge for me is that I am the first girl in this field and I’ve got to stand against some big names alone,” she says.

Saima says being a woman is not a weakness, but when you are out venturing something like this you got to have support. “I think women are very less supported when it comes to owning a business. I do believe that patriarchy is still an issue and on top of that being a girl who has to work with men all the time comes with connotations and stigmas. I’ve never let my gender come in between me and my work.”