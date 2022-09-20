Forces conduct search operation in Nowshera villages

Rajouri: Security forces launched a major search operation in various villages of Rajouri district’s Nowshera sub-division on Tuesday morning.
Officials reported that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, several residents in Nowshera’s Chowki Handan village claimed to have five suspects in corn fields, prompting an alert and the launch of a joint army-police search operation.
They said that after another woman in another part of the hamlet claimed to have spotted five suspects, the operation was stepped up and was still ongoing when the last reports came in.
According to them, multiple army and police teams executed this operation, and the entire region was cordoned off.