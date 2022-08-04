Forces conduct searches in Kalakote villages

Rajouri: Security forces on Thursday launched a search operation in Khadariyan and other adjoining villages of Kalakote in Rajouri district over reports of some suspicious movement.
Officials said that specific intelligence inputs were received that some suspicious movement has taken place in Khadariyan village of Kalakote police station in Rajouri after which this search operation was launched.
Officials added that teams of Jammu and Kashmir police and Kalakote based Rashtriya Rifles battalion started this search operation on Thursday morning which was carried out throughout the day and was still going on.
They added that so far no trace of any suspect has been found during search operation.