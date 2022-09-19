Kashmir
Forces conduct searches in Rajouri villages
Rajouri: Security forces on Monday conducted searches in some villages of Rajouri over some reports of suspicious movement in the area.
Official sources said that some reports of suspicious moment were received from villages Shahpur and adjoining areas in Budhal Rajouri after which joint teams of army and police started search operation in the area.
"Search operation continued in entire area with security forces conducted both search operation as well as area domination exercise that was going on when last reports were received,"sources said.
Pertinent to mention here that search operation as well as other operations on counter insurgency front are going on in large number across the twin districts after reports of suspicious movement.