Forces launch cordon and search operation in Sopore

Sopore: Forces on Tuesday evening launched a cordon and search operation in Muslimpeer area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and J&K police launched a cordon and search operation in the area and conducted house to house searches.
Local reports said that all the entry and exit points of the area had been sealed off by the forces.
Police official also confirmed and said following inputs about presence of militants in the area search operation has been launched.
Searches in the area were going on when this report was being filed.