Forecast of rain, snowfall | Horticulture deptt issues advisory

Srinagar: Department of Horticulture has issued a detailed advisory for fruit growers in view of weather forecast by Metrological Department with possibility of heavy rains and snowfall in Kashmir Division on October 23 and 24.

According to a press note, farmers have been advised to speedup harvesting of fruits and its proper storage.

The other advices include cleaning of drainage channels so that stagnation of water does not take place in orchards and proper support to the trees which were earlier damaged or uprooted due to last year’s snowfall.

The farmers have been asked to remain vigilant and in case of snowfall must visit their orchards periodically and shake trees so that snow does not accumulate on the limbs.

“Farmers may also prefer to start pruning in their orchards where, in view of the harsh weather advisory. However, there is no need of any panic and for further assistance please contact your nearest Horticulture Office or office of Chief Horticulture Officer of the District,” the advisory said.