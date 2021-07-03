Forest Deptt conducts training on 'Implementation of Forest Rights Act 2006'

The training focused on duties of District level, Sub-Division level and Gram Sabha level committees as per the act and rules made there under.

The implementation of the act involves recognition and vesting of forest rights in Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers who have been residing in such forests for generations but whose rights could not be recorded.

The act provides a framework for recording of rights so vested and the nature of evidence required for such recognition and vesting in respect of forest land.