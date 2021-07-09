Forest Deptt, FCIK discuss promotion of wood based business in Kashmir

Srinagar: Forest Department today met the members of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir to discuss various issues pertaining to promotion of wood based industries in Kashmir at Forest Headquarters, Sheikh Bagh here.

At the outset, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests &HoFF, J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera, explained the need of reducing the rotation of trees grown on Farm lands such as Poplars and Willows, from the current average felling cycle of 20 years through improved techniques of growth and management, thereby reducing the girth requirement from 48” to about 18”-20” for plywood and other value added products.

He further informed that the UT is importing wood worth Rs 400 crore annually which implies that there is ample scope for farmers and wood based entrepreneurs to enhance wood cultivation and wood based industry.

He expressed optimism that with the focus of Government for promotion of wood based industries and non-wood forest products for creation of livelihood, the role of forest sector can be substantially enhanced in economy of J&K.