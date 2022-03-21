Forest Deptt holds plantation drives

He said the theme for International Day of Forests 2022 is "Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption". He added that it signifies that the water we drink, air we breathe, medicines we take and shelter “we have comes from forests only hence there is need to use the forest products in an judicious manner.”

He sought cooperation from public representatives, community organizations and the general public for addressing issues like forest fires and soil erosion which pose a serious challenge to the green gold.

After kick-starting plantation drive at Kokernag and Daksum, he also inaugurated a trekking route developed by the Forest

Department for local youth, nature lovers and trekkers in Daksum forests.

Conservator of Forests informed that more than 18 trekking routes have been developed by the Forest Department in South Kashmir.