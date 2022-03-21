Forest Deptt holds plantation drives

Srinagar: A series of plantation drives were held by the forest department today.
Conservator of Forests, South Kashmir, Irfan Ali Shah planted a Deodar tree sapling in Kokernag and Daksum forests to kick start the celebrations of International Day of Forests which is observed every year on March 21.
DFO Anantnag Mohammad Ramzan Mir, DDC chairpersons, BDC Chairpersons and members, SDPO Kokernag, SHO Larnoo,
SHO Kokernag, officers from local administration, Range officers, members of local Auqaaf committee,
Local Municipality officers, NGO representatives, media and local public in large numbers were present on the occasion.
Highlighting the importance of World Forestry Day, the Conservator of Forests underlined the importance of understanding the “value, significance and contribution of the forests in balancing the life cycle on earth.”
He said the theme for International Day of Forests 2022 is "Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption". He added that it signifies that the water we drink, air we breathe, medicines we take and shelter “we have comes from forests only hence there is need to use the forest products in an judicious manner.”
He sought cooperation from public representatives, community organizations and the general public for addressing issues like forest fires and soil erosion which pose a serious challenge to the green gold.
After kick-starting plantation drive at Kokernag and Daksum, he also inaugurated a trekking route developed by the Forest
Department for local youth, nature lovers and trekkers in Daksum forests.
Conservator of Forests informed that more than 18 trekking routes have been developed by the Forest Department in South Kashmir.
Eight trekking routes have been opened in different districts here and rest will be opened by next month with melting of snow in higher reaches.
He said under the flagship green J&K Drive program 10 lakh saplings of Deodar, Kail and wild fruit species have been planted till date in newly established
Plantation Units across the four districts of South Kashmir during the current financial year.
During this year, the department also celebrated ‘Forestry Week’ from 14 to 2 March where more than
1.25 lakh medicinal plants and Wild Apricots were planted. Ali said sale counters for conifer saplings have also been set up at all major forest offices and nurseries for the general public. He informed that under Har Gaon Haryali each village is to be covered with plantation.
Under One Beat Guard One Village program, thousands of plants have been planted in South Kashmir. He said thousands of man days of employment have been generated through
MNREGA Convergence in South Kashmir during the current financial year.
Moreover, he said the Green India Mission is being implemented for the first time in South Kashmir in Shopian district and shall be gradually extended to Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts as well. He said extending the green cover for all major religious places including shrines, gurdwaras, temples in South Kashmir shall be taken in mission mode by Forest
Department during this year “so that locals get benefitted both spiritually as well as by clean environment when they visit shrines and temples.”
He also informed that maintenance of all water bodies especially inside forest areas has been initiated under
"Van Se Jal Jal Se Jeevan" program
He further added that most of the forest rest houses in South Kashmir have been opened for online booking and many new Rest houses are being constructed including at Aharbal waterfall Kulgam to promote Ecotourism. Conservator of Forests said that home stay program is also being introduced for tourists and visitors so as to generate employment for local youth.
He said Daksum was chosen for kick starting International Forestry Day celebrations because it's covered by the snow-covered Pir Panjal range with “verdant coniferous forests with rich diversity of medicinal plants, beautiful nomadic shepherd kothas, grassy meadows and the sound of
Bhringi River which is soothing. The local trout fish is a delight for anglers.