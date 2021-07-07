Forest, Ecology & Environment Dept orders transfers

Jammu: Forest, Ecology and Environment Department today ordered transfer and posting of officers.

As per the order, RoshanJaggi, IFS (JK:1988) awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Director Social Forestry, J&K, relieving DrNeelu Gera, IFS of the additional charge of the post.

Dr. T. S. Ashok Kumar, IFS (JK:1992) awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Director Soil and Water Conservation, J&K, against the post lying vacant after superannuation of P. K Singh, IFS on 30.06.2O21.