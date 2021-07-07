Forest, Ecology & Environment Dept orders transfers

Jammu: Forest, Ecology and Environment Department today ordered transfer and posting of officers.
As per the order, RoshanJaggi, IFS (JK:1988) awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Director Social Forestry, J&K, relieving DrNeelu Gera, IFS of the additional charge of the post.
Dr. T. S. Ashok Kumar, IFS (JK:1992) awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Director Soil and Water Conservation, J&K, against the post lying vacant after superannuation of P. K Singh, IFS on 30.06.2O21.
Sanjay Kumar Sinha, IFS (JK:1993) awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Central) vice T. Rabi Kumar, IFS.
T. Rabi Kumar, IFS (JK:1995), APCCF (Central) holding additional charge of CCF Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir on a regular basis. He shall also hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Director, WUCMA.