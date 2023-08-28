Forest, Police Deptt organise Joint Awami Darbar in Kund Valley

Srinagar: J&K Forest and J&K Police Department Monday organised a massive public outreach programme in Kund Valley in Kulgam falling under jurisdiction of Anantnag Forest Division.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme witnessed participation of Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir, Rayees Ahmad Bhat who was the chief guest on the occasion.

DIG South Kashmir in his address impressed upon young boys and girls who had come in large numbers to attend this program, to say no to plastics, polythene and drugs and say yes to forests and health. He also talked about Drug De-addiction programs. He said he is closely associated with Kund valley and is like his second home only.

Conservator of Forests (CoF), Irfan Ali Shah in his address to a mammoth gathering of more than 3000 local people from 30 villages informed that the Forest Department has accelerated its efforts for both Greening of degraded forest areas as well as providing and strengthening of livelihoods for both forest fringe inhabitants as well as local educated youth.