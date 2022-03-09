FOREST RIGHTS ACT IMPLEMENTATION | Historic step towards changing lives of J&K’s tribal communities

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government scripted a historic chapter on September 13, 2021 with Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, handing over individual and community rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar, Bakarwal and Gaddi Sippi communities under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 at a momentous event in Srinagar.

The event was hailed as a significant step with a potential to transform the lives of members of tribal communities in the UT where the rights of forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers were recognized albeit to a long delay, an official press release said.