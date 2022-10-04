Forge unity to fight common challenges together: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed for unity among different sections of society.

According to a press note, he was addressing public meetings on his second day of Chenab valley tour. Dr Farooq addressed scores of gatherings in Marwah area today. Addressing a public gathering at Astangam in the first leg of his Warwan, Marwah tour, he asked people to forge unity and fight for the common challenges together.

Dr Farooq is accompanied by General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leader Sajad Kitchloo, Qazi Jalal Ud Din.

Stressing on the importance of maintaining unity in the ongoing struggle for restoration of J&K’s rights, Dr Farooq said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment.”