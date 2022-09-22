Forget past, build a better future: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said Pakistan had been sending weapons to drag the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of destruction.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that presiding over a function of Thana Diwas organised at Zainapora Police Station in south Kashmir’s Shopian district along with Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department R K Goyal, the DGP said that with intensified efforts and the strong response of J&K Police and paramilitary forces coupled with rejection by the youth, Pakistan was now pushing drugs to harm the younger generation.
Singh said that no religion teaches the murder of humanity and killing of innocent people.
“Denouncing terrorism we all have to work jointly to stop those who are against the peace, brotherhood, and harmony,” he said.
The DGP said that the youth who had travelled to different parts of the country would know the vastness of flora and fauna of the country adding that India was unique in which people of different faiths, castes, and colours lived together.
He said that the J&K youth over the past three decades had witnessed the destruction of life and property.
Singh said that it was time to forget the past and work together in strengthening the prevailing peace to build a better future. Referring to the innocent killings, he said no religion teaches the murder of humanity and the killing of innocent people.
The DGP said that there was a need to work jointly to stop those who were against peace, brotherhood, and harmony.
He said that J&K Police and civil administration were making efforts to provide different services to the people at their doorsteps.
Assuring the redressal of issues highlighted by the people, Singh said that the administration would find solutions to these issues.
He said that Block Diwas and Thana Diwas were initiatives to provide better services to the people.
The DGP said that J&K Police under its social responsibility was running Drug-de-Addictions Centers to help the drug-affected persons.
He assured favourable action on all the grievances put forth by the participants during the interaction.
Singh directed SP Shopian to organise a special guidance and counseling camp for the aspirants of UPSC. He said that J&K Police would ensure to guide the youth in different sports activities.
Referring to the opening of new cinema halls in Shopian, Pulwama, and Srinagar, the DGP said that the means of entertainment were meant to enjoy good times and have peace. Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department, R K Goyal expressed his pleasure to visit the place and interact with the people.
“We have all come to listen to the people. Thana Diwas is an initiative taken under the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to extend Police services to the people of J&K,” he said. “Thana Diwas is a medium to come closer to the general people. Since its launch, it has been organised in all the districts of J&K continuously this year. On Thana Diwas and Block Diwas, officers of different departments come nearer to the general public and listen to their grievances,” DGP added.
Goyal said that ‘Nasha Mukhti Abhiyan’ was going on to eradicate the drug menace as well as to bring awareness among the people, especially the youth against the ill effects of drugs.
“We have to take action against all those involved in drug peddling and its trade,” he said. “I have listened and noted the issues raised by the people and these will be looked into.”
Earlier, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that Police in Shopian had done good work on all fronts under the supervision of current District SP Tanushree.
“I hope she will continue to work with more energy,” he said. “J&K Police has organised various sports activities and will continue to provide all support to the youth for sports.”
Kumar directed the SP Shopian to organise sports activities for girls of the district as well.
Referring to the issue of drug abuse, he said that parents had an important role to mould young minds in the right direction.
He said that they should watch the activities of their children.
DC Shopian Sachin Kumar, Additional SP Ifroz Ahmed, CO 178 CRPF Bn Surjit, and CO 14 CRPF Bn Shalinder were also present on the occasion.
At the end of the event, the DGP and the Home Secretary felicitated the sports personalities, who have brought laurels to the district and J&K in different sporting fields, with certificates.
Speaking to the media, the DGP said that some elements were disturbed by witnessing growing peace in J&K and were making attempts to disturb it.
“Besides J&K Police and other security forces, it’s the responsibility of the people to consolidate this peace further,” he said. “Across the border terrorist training camps and launch pads are still active. Infiltration attempts were made from LoC and IB. J&K Police and security forces have tracked down many of these infiltrators. During the current year, around three dozen Pakistani terrorists affiliated with JeM and LeT were killed which indicated the involvement of Pakistan and its agencies in fomenting trouble in J&K. Police, security forces and people of J&K will continue to work together to foil their evil intentions and further strengthen the peace. I think before winter sets in some more infiltration bids will be attempted.”
The DGP said that every visitor who goes back from here had a different opinion as he was all praise for the people, tourist industry, the administration, and the security forces.