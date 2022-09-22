Forget past, build a better future: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said Pakistan had been sending weapons to drag the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of destruction.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that presiding over a function of Thana Diwas organised at Zainapora Police Station in south Kashmir’s Shopian district along with Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department R K Goyal, the DGP said that with intensified efforts and the strong response of J&K Police and paramilitary forces coupled with rejection by the youth, Pakistan was now pushing drugs to harm the younger generation.

Singh said that no religion teaches the murder of humanity and killing of innocent people.

“Denouncing terrorism we all have to work jointly to stop those who are against the peace, brotherhood, and harmony,” he said.

The DGP said that the youth who had travelled to different parts of the country would know the vastness of flora and fauna of the country adding that India was unique in which people of different faiths, castes, and colours lived together.

He said that the J&K youth over the past three decades had witnessed the destruction of life and property.