Former Dy CM, ex-minister call on LG

Interacting with the former deputy CM, the LG said that the government was making concerted efforts to promote Basohli as a unique destination for water sports with state-of-the-art facilities.

“We are working on a multipronged strategy for the promotion of tourism in J&K to attract more and more tourists to the region besides generating employment avenues for the local population,” the LG said.

On the development of Tawi Riverfront, the LG said that the necessary impetus was being given for the speedy completion of the prestigious project and other important water projects.

“Directions have already been passed for completion of the Jammu Tawi Barrage within a time period of a year,” he said.

The LG urged the former deputy CM to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of people on all fronts.

The official spokesman in a separate statement said that the former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali submitted a memorandum of demands to the LG pertaining to operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools and Tribal Research Institute, execution of Anas Irrigation project, construction of Kotranka-Khawas road, establishment of new degree college at Peeri, and construction of a degree college Kotranka.

He drew the LG’s attention towards the issue of the development of the tourism sector in Rajouri and Poonch.

Discussion was also held on speedy implementation of Forest Rights Act.

The LG observed that the government was implementing the Forest Rights Act in letter and spirit, and was making several interventions aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of the tribal communities.

The LG assured the former minister that the genuine issues and demands projected by him would be taken up for examination and their early redress.