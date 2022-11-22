Former Health Director Dr Muzaffar receives award in Malaysia

Srinagar: Former Director of Health Services and member of NDMA, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, was conferred with an award by the Ministry of Health Govt of Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur during the world congress of emergency medicine and 8-th international TOPCOM.

The award was given to Dr Muzaffarin in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of disaster management and humanitarian assistance and in conjunction with the tabletop exercise and communication in disaster medicine.