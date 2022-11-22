Former Health Director Dr Muzaffar receives award in Malaysia

Srinagar: Former Director of Health Services and member of NDMA, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, was conferred with an award by the Ministry of Health Govt of Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur during the world congress of emergency medicine and 8-th international TOPCOM.
The award was given to Dr Muzaffarin in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of disaster management and humanitarian assistance and in conjunction with the tabletop exercise and communication in disaster medicine.
Dr Muzaffar has been involved in Malaysia for capacity development and training in the field of disaster medicine and disaster risk reduction for the last more than five years. His contribution has been acknowledged by various agencies working for disaster medicine and universities in Malaysia.
Dr Muzaffar has contributed nationally to the training and formulation of more than eight national guidelines for disaster management. Besides he has remained involved in many important projects nationally and internationally on Public health in Emergencies by WHO, CDC, and other international Agencies.