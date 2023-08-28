Former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal Syed Ahmad Farooqi passes away

Srinagar: Syed Ahmad Farooqi, former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal passed away on Monday.
The deceased, who was the former Imam Khateeb of the Dargah Hazratbal shrine passed away at his home after a brief illness, his family said.
As per the current Imam of Hazratbal and elder brother of the deceased, Kamaal Farooqi, the former Imam died at around 4 pm at his Hazratbal residence.
“He was suffering from health issues and was also hospitalised,” Kamaal Farooqi said.
As per the family, the Fateh Khawani of the deceased would be held on Thursday at their ancestral graveyard located at Hazratbal.
The deceased took over as the Imam and Khateeb of the famous Hazratbal shrine after his elder brother Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi passed away in 2015.
“My brother Syed Ahmad Farooqi took over as the Imam of the Masjid for around a year but could not continue following health issues,” Kamaal Farooqi said.
He said that the people from all walks of life came in person and also expressed condolences over the phone.