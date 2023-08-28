Former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal Syed Ahmad Farooqi passes away

Srinagar: Syed Ahmad Farooqi, former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal passed away on Monday.

The deceased, who was the former Imam Khateeb of the Dargah Hazratbal shrine passed away at his home after a brief illness, his family said.

As per the current Imam of Hazratbal and elder brother of the deceased, Kamaal Farooqi, the former Imam died at around 4 pm at his Hazratbal residence.

“He was suffering from health issues and was also hospitalised,” Kamaal Farooqi said.