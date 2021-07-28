Former legislator Yasir Reshi joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar: Former legislator and senior political leader Yasir Reshi today joined the J&K Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and senior PC leader Mansoor Hussain Sohavardi.

According to a statement issued here, welcoming Yasir Reshi into the party fold, People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that PC will immensely benefit from his experience in politics and public life. “I wholeheartedly welcome Yasir Reshi into the PC. He is an experienced and mass-based politician who will, in the coming decades, play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K.”