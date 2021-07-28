Former legislator Yasir Reshi joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar: Former legislator and senior political leader Yasir Reshi today joined the J&K Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and senior PC leader Mansoor Hussain Sohavardi.
According to a statement issued here, welcoming Yasir Reshi into the party fold, People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that PC will immensely benefit from his experience in politics and public life. “I wholeheartedly welcome Yasir Reshi into the PC. He is an experienced and mass-based politician who will, in the coming decades, play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K.”
“Yasir Reshi expressed his pleasure on joining the Peoples Conference and pledged to carry forward the vision and agenda of the party with utmost commitment and dedication,” the statement reads.
“I have had personal relations and known Sajad sahib for a long time. However, today I have decided to formally join the Peoples Conference because I genuinely believe that he is the only leader who can take us out of the current impasse and deliver for the people of Kashmir,” Yasir was quoted in the statement.