Former minister, DDC delegations call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The LG appreciated the suggestions presented by Ansari and said that they would be incorporated in the ongoing development process of J&K.

Meanwhile, Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Irfan Panditpuri and delegation of members of DDC Srinagar led by Aijaz Hussain also called on LG.

The DDC Kupwara chairperson submitted a memorandum to the LG apprising him of the concerning issues and demands of Kupwara district.

The demands include additional macadamisation for each DDC constituency, additional funding for the irrigation sector, opening a de-addiction centre in the district, besides filling up vacant posts of officers in various government departments in the districts.

Vice Chairperson DDC Kupwara Farooq Ahmad Mir was also present.

The LG while interacting with the chairperson and the vice chairperson said that J&K government had been working with an agenda of equitable development of all the regions with special focus on its remote and far-flung areas. He assured them of appropriate redress of all their demands on merit.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DDC members of Srinagar led by Aijaz Hussain also met the LG and put forth their demands and issues.

The LG assured that all the genuine demands put forth would be considered and forwarded to concerned departments for redress.