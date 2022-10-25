Kashmir

Former Minister, public delegation from Kulgam call on LG Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha [File]
LG Manoj Sinha [File]
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Sunil Sharma, former Minister on Tuesday  called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance including welfare issues of VDC members, JKPCC employees, besides agricultural-related issues.

Later, a delegation of local residents of Kulgam led by  Abid Hussain Khan, District President BJP Kulgam apprised the Lt Governor on various development issues of the Kulgam district pertaining to establishment of Women's Degree College at Kulgam & Devsar; upgradation of Primary Health Centre at Devsar & Killam; Polytechnic College at Killam; Railway station halt point at Sangran; Boarding school; children park at Gundipora; widening of Vessu to Devsar road; strengthening of road network; besides other welfare issues of fruit growers.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com