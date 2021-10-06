Former MLA Ganderbal Maqbool Bhat passes away

Ganderbal: Former Congress leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ganderbal Muhammad Maqbool Bhat of Tulmulla, Ganderbal passed away on Wednesday at his residence.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in his funeral.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Tulmulla Ganderbal.

Bhat had joined politics in the 1960s and contested elections on Congress ticket in 1967 and 1972 and won the elections.

In 1975, Bhat, then sitting MLA Ganderbal had vacated the seat for National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Abdullah after which Abdullah won the by-elections from Ganderbal and became the chief minister of the state.

Bhat was not active in politics for a long time now.