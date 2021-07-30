Former MLA Poonch Shah Mohammad Tantray joins Apni Party

Bukhari hailed the work done by Tantray as an MLA in his constituency and described him as a true representative of the people. “Tantray Saheb would always raise and pursue the issues and problems faced by the people in Poonch and that is the spirit required to become a leader of the masses. I am happy that his joining Apni Party has provided us a chance to work again as colleagues and friends to serve the people,” he added.

“On this occasion, Tantray thanked Apni Party leadership for rising to the occasion and becoming the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at a time when all other traditional parties had adopted a criminal silence. The former MLA Poonch pledged to work tirelessly to strengthen the party base in Pir Panjal region especially in district Poonch where its popularity is gaining momentum with every passing day,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the Party is committed for an equitable development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir while focusing on tangible issues that affect the routine lives of the people.

“Meanwhile, former Congress Block Vice President Poonch Mukhtar Ahmad Khari alongwith his associates also joined Apni Party on the occasion,” the statement reads.