Foundation Literacy and Numeracy festival | Experts stress fun-based learning

Srinagar: Experts have stressed on imparting fun-based learning to the children.

This was stressed as part of the advocacy of the NIPUN Bharat Mission as students belonging to first, second and three grades across all the ten districts of the Kashmir valley participated in a week-long Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) festival conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The event, which concluded on April 18 was attended by hundreds of FLN teachers trained specifically for the purpose.

Academic Officer, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad, who is also the Divisional Nodal Officer (DNO) of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, had drafted the weeklong calendar.