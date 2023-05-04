Foundation stone of 100-bedded hostel block laid at ITI Anantnag

Anantnag: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today laid the foundation stone of a 100 bedded hostel block at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Ashajipora here.
During the visit, the Principal Secretary also took a round of the institution and took stock of its infrastructure and other facilities.
The Principal Secretary during the visit inaugurated the computer lab for Software Testing Assistant Trade developed under STRIVE scheme. He also inaugurated the showroom room and guard rooms constructed during this year.
The Principal Secretary during the visit expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the institution.
Dr. Samoon later distributed certificates among meritorious students of various trades besides all-India toppers of tourist guide and mason trades were also felicitated.
Principal ITI Anantnag, Imran Wajahat while speaking on the occasion said that 100 percent target in terms of admission were achieved by this institution and expressed his satisfaction on imparting different training programmes being conducted under different schemes like PMKVY, SHG, and B2V4, among others.