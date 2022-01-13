Foundation stone of Ghanta Ghar laid at Anantnag
Anantnag: The President, Municipal Council Anantnag today in presence of CEO MC Anantnag laid the foundation stone for Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk, Anantnag.
Speaking on the occasion, President MC said that after holding detailed deliberations with all stakeholders including traders association, public transport owners association, members of civil society the location as well the design of the clock tower has been finalized. He said the work has been allotted and execution has started from today only.
The clock tower that is being constructed under devolutionary grants with an estimated cost of Rs 40 lacs shall be 30ft tall, square in shape with side of 7.5 ft. The rotary below the tower will be made in devri stone with a diameter of 15ft.
He informed that the provision has been made for nocturnal illumination of the tower and the work is expected to be completed by April, 2022.
Among others, officials of MC Anantnag were present on the occasion.