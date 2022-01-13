Foundation stone of Ghanta Ghar laid at Anantnag

The clock tower that is being constructed under devolutionary grants with an estimated cost of Rs 40 lacs shall be 30ft tall, square in shape with side of 7.5 ft. The rotary below the tower will be made in devri stone with a diameter of 15ft.

He informed that the provision has been made for nocturnal illumination of the tower and the work is expected to be completed by April, 2022.

Among others, officials of MC Anantnag were present on the occasion.