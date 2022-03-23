Foundation World School organises plantation drive

Budgam: Foundation World School (FWS) Mamath organised a plantation drive today in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam at their school campus.
The drive was to create awareness among the students and to imbibe in them the love for nature for a better ecology. Chief guests included Fozia Paul (Sub-judge/ Secretary DLSA, Budgam), Dr. Nasir Ahmad (Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam) and M. Ashraf Katoo (DFO Budgam).
The drive was initiated by the chief guests by planting the saplings of Lemon Cyprus followed by planting of pine by the students of FWS. The participation certificates were also distributed among the students in presence of school heads and the management.
The chief guests stressed upon the need of having a healthy environment and how trees play a pivotal role in this. They expressed their concern about the rising pollution and need of awareness among the masses in keeping surroundings clean.
They explained how planting more trees will ultimately help us to live a healthy life. FWS Mamath has pledged to be an eco-friendly campus and has already planted more than 150 different species of trees and shrubs. Some of them include cypress, chestnut, 40 types of fruits and they maintain a small lavender area along with a herb area. Also the school has a small area for seasonal ornamental flowers.