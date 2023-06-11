FPF reporting Centre inaugurated at Yusmarg

Srinagar: Director/ APCCF Forest Protection Force (FPF) J Frankoi today inaugurated the newly constructed FPF Reporting Centre at Yusmarg.

According to a press release, on the occasion Frankoi said that all possible measures are being taken for strengthening of forest protection grid in Budgam District especially in vulnerable areas so that menace of anti-forest activities are brought to zero. He directed for use of modern technologies for forest protection like use of surveillance drones, wireless systems, GPS etc.

He stressed for intelligence sharing to be done between FPF and forest territorial for strengthening forest protection network including round the clock functioning of forest control rooms and FPF Reporting Centres, increasing mobility of FPF personnel jointly with forest frontline staff.

Farnkoi directed for organising an outreach programme on creating of Forest based livelihoods especially for womenfolk in consultation with local panchayat.