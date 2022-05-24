Free Staff Selection Commission coaching scheme offered first time in Kargil

Kargil: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Monday announced the first of its kind free Staff selection commission (SSC) coaching scheme during an orientation program for the selected candidates here at Syed Mehdi Auditorium Hall, Kargil.
On the occasion, besides the CEC, Executive Councillor Aga Syed Abass Rizvi, Executive Councillor Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner/CEO Santosh Sukhadeve, ACR, SE R&B, ACD, PD-ICDS, DTO, GM-DIC, members of coaching monitoring committee, teaching staff of Ladakh Academy and aspirants were present.
The LAHDC and District Administration Kargil took the initiative of free SSC coaching to familiarise the aspirants with the new examination pattern of the SSC.
Speaking on the occasion, the CEC Kargil said the coaching has been provided under the subsidy component of the LAHDC where the cost is shared between the government and beneficiary in 75:25 percent ratio respectively.
Notably, in order to minimise the burden on students, the 25 percent share is also provided by the District Administration from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. CEC Khan said the applications for SSC posts will be notified within a week. Accordingly, the examination is also expected to be held within two months.
Regarding the district cadre posts, the CEC said the District Administration is working out on the vacancies that will also be notified soon. Khan further assured to conduct free, fair and transparent examination for district cadre posts.
He said the LAHDC is emphasising on keeping the PSC for Ladakh common with JK-PSC until a separate PSC is established for Ladakh for ease of the aspirants.
He further appealed the UT Administration to notify Ladakh Residence Certificate rules for Gazetted Posts of Ladakh.