Free Staff Selection Commission coaching scheme offered first time in Kargil

The LAHDC and District Administration Kargil took the initiative of free SSC coaching to familiarise the aspirants with the new examination pattern of the SSC.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEC Kargil said the coaching has been provided under the subsidy component of the LAHDC where the cost is shared between the government and beneficiary in 75:25 percent ratio respectively.

Notably, in order to minimise the burden on students, the 25 percent share is also provided by the District Administration from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. CEC Khan said the applications for SSC posts will be notified within a week. Accordingly, the examination is also expected to be held within two months.