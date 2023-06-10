Free tuition classes by 3 friends turn out to be a huge hit in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, three friends from Baramulla took it upon themselves to bridge the educational gap for underprivileged students.
Two years ago, Sheikh Mudasir, Aquib Hassan, and Moomin Nabi embarked on an inspiring journey to provide free tuition to poor and orphan children in their community. Today, their initiative, aptly named "Gaash Classes," in Khoja Sahib Muhalla of old town Baramulla, has become a beacon of hope for countless students in need.
"Gaash Classes" started with humble beginnings, with only a handful of students seeking their assistance. But with the passage of time and the untiring efforts of the three friends, the institute has witnessed a remarkable growth in student enrollment. Presently, Gaash Classes boasts an impressive roster of approximately 90 students, all eager to receive the education they previously lacked.
"Initially we started it with five to six students but now the enrollment has reached to 90. This is really encouraging for us because people of this locality also came forward to help us in setting up this institute," said Sheikh Mudasir, one of the co-founders of the coaching institute.
He said the coaching facility is completely free for the poor and orphan students while a minimal amount of Rs 100 is charged from children belonging to Above Poverty Line (APL). "We have around five teachers who have volunteered to deliver classes here at the institute. But these teachers are given monthly remuneration by us," he said.
The Gaas Coaching Institute has been set up in a few rooms of a single storey building which earlier used to house a local private school.
"But the school was closed years ago here and the building was left unutilised. Later, we provided it to these three friends to start free tuition classes," said a local.
Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, Major General Rajesh Sethi accompanied by Brigadier RS Rana, Commander, Dagger Gunners and Deputy Commander Artillery Brigade Aditya Verma paid a visit to Gaash Institute on Saturday.
The Indian Army officials commended the efforts of the trio and decided to extend their support for further development of this educational facility in the area. To the sheer delight of the students, the GoC of 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, Major General Rajesh Sethi presented the institute with a computer, and a cricket kit besides various stationary items as well.
The sight of the beaming children, brimming with joy and gratitude, was apparently showing the impact of Gaash Classes on their lives.
The founders of the Gaash Classes also talked about their motivation behind this noble initiative. "By establishing Gaash classes here , we aim to elevate the educational standards and prospects of these deserving students," said Aquib Hassan.