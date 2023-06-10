Free tuition classes by 3 friends turn out to be a huge hit in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, three friends from Baramulla took it upon themselves to bridge the educational gap for underprivileged students.

Two years ago, Sheikh Mudasir, Aquib Hassan, and Moomin Nabi embarked on an inspiring journey to provide free tuition to poor and orphan children in their community. Today, their initiative, aptly named "Gaash Classes," in Khoja Sahib Muhalla of old town Baramulla, has become a beacon of hope for countless students in need.

"Gaash Classes" started with humble beginnings, with only a handful of students seeking their assistance. But with the passage of time and the untiring efforts of the three friends, the institute has witnessed a remarkable growth in student enrollment. Presently, Gaash Classes boasts an impressive roster of approximately 90 students, all eager to receive the education they previously lacked.