Frequent power cuts witnessed in Kupwara

Kupwara: Frequent and prolonged power cuts before the onset of winter have started hitting people across the frontier district.

The residents have accused authorities for failing to provide them regular power supply which has severely impacted their normal lives.

People hailing from Lalpora, Sogam, Warnaw, Kalarose, Khumriyal, Main Town Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Karnah, Tanghdar, Drugmulla, Nagri, Kandi, Vadhpora, Kawari, Natnusa, Maidan Chogal, Gund Chogal, Magam, Vilgam, Tarthpora, Hangikote, Sirajpora, Sunmula, Main Town Handwara, Upper and Lower Rajwar, Mawer, Upper and Lower Qaziabad and Kralgund complained about frequent power cuts in these areas.

People said that since the last 10 days power supply has been reduced to only a few hours a day in the entire district.