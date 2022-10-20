Frequent power cuts witnessed in Kupwara

Kupwara: Frequent and prolonged power cuts before the onset of winter have started hitting people across the frontier district.
The residents have accused authorities for failing to provide them regular power supply which has severely impacted their normal lives.
People hailing from Lalpora, Sogam, Warnaw, Kalarose, Khumriyal, Main Town Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Karnah, Tanghdar, Drugmulla, Nagri, Kandi, Vadhpora, Kawari, Natnusa, Maidan Chogal, Gund Chogal, Magam, Vilgam, Tarthpora, Hangikote, Sirajpora, Sunmula, Main Town Handwara, Upper and Lower Rajwar, Mawer, Upper and Lower Qaziabad and Kralgund complained about frequent power cuts in these areas.
People said that since the last 10 days power supply has been reduced to only a few hours a day in the entire district.
District Development Council Member Rajwar Mir Sulaiman said that erratic power supply has always remained a problem in Kupwara which gets worse in winters.
He said that unless the disparity between supply and demand is normalised the problem will continue to hit the residents.
"When only a few hours of electricity is being supplied at the start of winter, one can imagine how worse the situation could be in the midst of winter season," said a local resident.
Patients dependent on oxygen generating machines also suffer due to lack of regular power supply. Meanwhile Assistant Executive Engineer Transmission Line Maintenance Division Reyaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that Arampora and Vilgam Power Receiving Stations are being augmented with 50 MVA transformers each to end the disparity between demand and supply.
"Further the augmentation process at Delina Receiving Station is in full swing. Hopefully we will be able to complete the process within one month," he added.
"After the augmentation of Delina Receiving Station, people will get better power supply," AEE said.