Fresh killing of civilians widely condemned

In another tweet, she said, “Strongly condemn today’s attack on a street vendor who sadly succumbed. Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue.”

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed shock over the killing of non-local vendor Arvind Kumar at Eidgah and non-local labourer Sajeer in Litter, Pulwama and termed the killings as “extremely reprehensible”.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said Bukhari termed the killing “dastardly acts of cowardice aimed at disturbing peace in Kashmir and trying to create an atmosphere of fear and panic among the non-locals”.

“This new incident will further add to the prevailing sense of insecurity among the people, especially non-locals who come here to earn a dignified livelihood for their families. There can be no justification of this cold blood and our heads must drop in shame. No words of sympathy can compensate for the loss his family has borne today,” he said.

Peoples Conference (PC) also condemned the fresh spate of violence in Kashmir saying that the two non-local labourers were killed in cold blood and another one was critically injured.

A statement of PC issued here said that the party termed such an action as barbaric and unacceptable.

The PC spokesman in a statement expressed grief over the tragic incidents at Eidgah Srinagar and in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

He said that the killing spree of innocent civilians was excruciating and every heart in Kashmir was wailing over such tragic incidents.

“What was the fault of poor vendors who come from various parts of the country, bear all hardships to earn livelihood for their families. Killing them in cold blood can’t be anything but brutal. Those behind such heinous acts must be punished with all severity,” the spokesman said.