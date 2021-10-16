Fresh killing of civilians widely condemned

Srinagar: All major political parties of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the killing of two more civilians on Saturday.
National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter saying, “Strongly condemn the killing of Sageer Ahmed in Pulwama today. Another man who came to the valley in search of an income, in this case as a carpenter. His death in the 2nd terror attack today is a grim reminder of the precarious security situation in Kashmir these days.”
In another tweet, he said, “Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities and it’s reprehensible that he was murdered.”
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter saying, “An innocent civilian on his way home to his wife and kids, a non-local street vendor eking out a living or troops in Poonch. None of these people deserved to die. One wonders what will it take for GOI to realise that its policies have been a monumental failure in J&K and at what cost?”
In another tweet, she said, “Strongly condemn today’s attack on a street vendor who sadly succumbed. Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue.”
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed shock over the killing of non-local vendor Arvind Kumar at Eidgah and non-local labourer Sajeer in Litter, Pulwama and termed the killings as “extremely reprehensible”.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said Bukhari termed the killing “dastardly acts of cowardice aimed at disturbing peace in Kashmir and trying to create an atmosphere of fear and panic among the non-locals”.
“This new incident will further add to the prevailing sense of insecurity among the people, especially non-locals who come here to earn a dignified livelihood for their families. There can be no justification of this cold blood and our heads must drop in shame. No words of sympathy can compensate for the loss his family has borne today,” he said.
Peoples Conference (PC) also condemned the fresh spate of violence in Kashmir saying that the two non-local labourers were killed in cold blood and another one was critically injured.
A statement of PC issued here said that the party termed such an action as barbaric and unacceptable.
The PC spokesman in a statement expressed grief over the tragic incidents at Eidgah Srinagar and in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
He said that the killing spree of innocent civilians was excruciating and every heart in Kashmir was wailing over such tragic incidents.
“What was the fault of poor vendors who come from various parts of the country, bear all hardships to earn livelihood for their families. Killing them in cold blood can’t be anything but brutal. Those behind such heinous acts must be punished with all severity,” the spokesman said.
The Congress termed the civilian killings as unforgivable, mindless and strongly condemned the fresh violence in which two non-local labourers were killed.
In a statement issued here J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma termed the killing of non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama area of south Kashmir as brutal and unacceptable.
“The killing spree of innocent civilians is unbearable and unacceptable,” Sharma said and urged the government to identify the killers for exemplary punishment.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen expressed concern over the spurt in civilian killings in the recent days in Kashmir saying that people of Kashmir were in deep shock and dumb stuck with the pain of cold blooded murder of two labourers.
“The spurt in senseless killings of innocent civilians is unfortunate and heart-wrenching,” Yaseen said.