Fresh snowfall shuts Bandipora-Gurez road

Bandipora: The fresh snowfall in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district again shut the Bandipora-Gurez road due to slippery conditions on Monday, officials said.

The snowfall on Razdan Top and other adjoining areas triggered the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road for the second time, officials said.

They said that the high-altitude pass received around 7 to 8 inches of snow.

“Gurez road is closed due to snow. Around 7-8 inches of snowfall was recorded on Razdan Top,” Sub District Magistrate Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

Last Monday, the Razdan Pass received almost one feet snow, closing the road.

However, following improvement in weather, the road opened later that evening.

Officials said that the slippery condition due to snowfall would prove dangerous for commuters, which was the reason for the closure of the road.

They said that the road would likely open by Monday evening following an improvement in the weather.

“Hopefully by evening, the road will open again,” the SDM said.