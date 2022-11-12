Fresh spell of rain, snow to hit J&K, Ladakh from Sunday: MeT

Srinagar: After having witnessed wet weather and until midweek, Jammu and Kashmir is all set for a fresh spell of rain and snow from Sunday evening, Meteorological Department officials said.

MeT officials said that isolated to scattered light rain and/or snowfall across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and on Sunday and Monday (November 13-14).

The weather department has placed J&K on a yellow watch. The advisory has urged the residents to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation.

“These conditions will be caused by yet another western disturbance that is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region starting Sunday,” MeT officials said here adding that such disturbances are essentially low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean Sea, pick up moisture while they get pushed towards India by high-altitude westerly winds, and then dump precipitation over J&K.