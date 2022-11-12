Fresh spell of rain, snow to hit J&K, Ladakh from Sunday: MeT

Srinagar: After having witnessed wet weather and until midweek, Jammu and Kashmir is all set for a fresh spell of rain and snow from Sunday evening, Meteorological Department officials said.
MeT officials said that isolated to scattered light rain and/or snowfall across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and on Sunday and Monday (November 13-14).
The weather department has placed J&K on a yellow watch. The advisory has urged the residents to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation.
“These conditions will be caused by yet another western disturbance that is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region starting Sunday,” MeT officials said here adding that such disturbances are essentially low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean Sea, pick up moisture while they get pushed towards India by high-altitude westerly winds, and then dump precipitation over J&K.
“The incoming system is also likely to impact the daytime temperatures across J&K causing the mercury levels to dip below normal in some areas during this two-day forecast period,” MeT officials said adding that despite the weather being dry in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, a drop in temperatures was recorded.
During the early hours of Saturday, the minimum temperatures in Drass town fell to a bone-chilling -10.7°C. Srinagar recorded 1.2°C, Pahalgam -3.7°C, Gulmarg -4°C, Kargil -6.2°C, Leh -8.8°C, while Jammu registered 10.2°C, Katra 10.4°C, Batote 5°C, Banihal 4.6°C and Bhaderwah 1.6°C.
Pertinently, overall, since the beginning of November, multiple western disturbances have kept the rainfall and snowfall activity flowing across J&K . MeT officials said between November 1 and 11, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have collectively recorded 44.1 mm precipitation, exceeding their monthly average so far (13.5 mm) by 227%.