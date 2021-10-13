Friday prayers will be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar: Anjuman

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has informed that while all mosques, shrines, imambaras including Dargah Hazratbal have opened for prayers in view of the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and lesser numbers of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have no justification to keep J&K's largest place of worship -Jama Masjid Srinagar closed, said a statement.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has thus decided that in view of the occasion of the blessed birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the grand mosque will be opened for Friday prayers on October 15, 2021 under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPS and guidelines.

The Anjuman in the statement said that on this occasion, people will make special arrangements for prayers “to seek salvation of humanity from COVID-19 pandemic along with repentance of sins, before Almighty Allah”.