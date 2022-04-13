From now on, KU's affiliated colleges to conduct skill course exams

Srinagar: The affiliated colleges of the Kashmir University (KU) will conduct the examination of skill courses at the undergraduate (UG) level on their own, according to new rules.
The decision has been taken pursuant to the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Academic Council of the Kashmir University.
“The examination for skill enhancement courses shall hence onwards be conducted by the respective colleges,” reads a notification issued by the joint Registrar Academics of the University.
The varsity has devised a proper mechanism for colleges to hold the examination of the skill enhancement courses.
As per this mechanism, each Skill Enhancement (Vocational) course will be of four credits comprising a two credit lecture-based theory component and a two credit activity-based practical or tutorial component with each credit carrying 15 marks.
“Each component shall be examined and evaluated separately and the awards uploaded on the university portal by the concerned examiners immediately after the completion of examination and evaluation process,” the KU notification reads.
The University has further notified that the necessary changes wherever required shall be incorporated in the software by the IT Unit of the University.
“The Colleges will be provided with the required user ID and password to facilitate the process,” the notification reads.
“Evaluation of the Skill Enhancement (Vocational) courses will be done by the respective colleges and the awards shall be forwarded to the Controller of Examinations for further course of action,” it reads.
The KU notice reads that the concerned Degree Colleges will submit the panel of Board of Examiners for each skill enhancement (vocational) course, which shall include the external and local experts in their specific fields to the University for the approval of the competent authority.
“The students will deposit Rs 200 out of the prescribed examination fee of Rs 250 for the course in the concerned college, to meet the expenses on account of conduct, evaluation and stationery requirements,” it reads.
The KU notice further says that the remaining Rs 50 will be deposited along with examination fee of other subjects in the University Chest.
“However, fee structure for skill enhancement (vocational) courses shall be reviewed or revised as and when there is a change in the overall examination fee structure,” it reads.
The KU has further notified that for introduction of a new NSQF/Non-NSQF based Skill Enhancement (Vocational) Courses, the colleges in addition to the other requirements shall submit affiliation from the University (DCDC), NoC from the administrative department, draft Syllabus for the Course in 2 Credit Theory and two credit practical/tutorial format and the proposed panel of experts or examiners.