FROM PASSION TO PROFESSION | Calligraphy helps Sopore girl become a better Mehandi designer, papier-mâché artist

Sopore: To further hone her artistic talent, a 23-years-old Gazala Rashid from north Kashmir’s Sopore township has taken her passion for calligraphy as a profession.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gazala, a student of Government Degree College (GDC) Sopore, said that she developed her interest in calligraphy during COVID-19 lockdown.
She said that now most young people were showing interest in this art and she was taking forward her passion and making it her profession.
“Earlier a Mehandi artist, I developed interest in the art of calligraphy. I started drawing and people started liking it on social media platforms. I don’t want this art to die so I decided to pursue it,” Gazala said.
She said that her parents felt that she was wasting her time but calligraphy was her passion and she wanted to pursue it as a profession too.
Gazala said that as a calligrapher, she had become a better Mehandi designer and a papier-mâché artist and wanted to pursue it as her profession.
She also became Operation Cause Manager, Post Payout Manager, and Team Coordinator of India Zakat.
“I am now satisfied with my calligraphy art, Hina designing and papier-mâché designing as I earn my livelihood from these arts,” Gazala said.
She said that she now gets orders for calligraphy art, Hina designing, and papier-mâché designs from across J&K, especially from business units.
“I am happy with my work,” she said.
Gazala’s message to J&K youth is to express their talent in whatever way and that it would help boost their careers as well.