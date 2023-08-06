FROM PASSION TO PROFESSION | Calligraphy helps Sopore girl become a better Mehandi designer, papier-mâché artist

Sopore: To further hone her artistic talent, a 23-years-old Gazala Rashid from north Kashmir’s Sopore township has taken her passion for calligraphy as a profession.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gazala, a student of Government Degree College (GDC) Sopore, said that she developed her interest in calligraphy during COVID-19 lockdown.

She said that now most young people were showing interest in this art and she was taking forward her passion and making it her profession.

“Earlier a Mehandi artist, I developed interest in the art of calligraphy. I started drawing and people started liking it on social media platforms. I don’t want this art to die so I decided to pursue it,” Gazala said.

She said that her parents felt that she was wasting her time but calligraphy was her passion and she wanted to pursue it as a profession too.