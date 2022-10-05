Fruit growers call on DC Bandipora

Bandipora: In order to address the issues of Fruit Growers of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today held an important meeting with all stakeholders.

The delegation of growers met DC in the Conference Hall, here and flagged-off several problems and issues faced by the growers and merchants.

The delegation expressed concern over the incurring losses, heavy and extra transportation charges to be paid by the farmers due to non availability of fruit mandi in Bandipora.

Delegation apprised DC that growers have to sell their produce either at Sopore or at Srinagar Mandi without having hands on information about current market rates.