Fruit growers call on DC Bandipora

Bandipora: In order to address the issues of Fruit Growers of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today held an important meeting with all stakeholders.
The delegation of growers met DC in the Conference Hall, here and flagged-off several problems and issues faced by the growers and merchants.
The delegation expressed concern over the incurring losses, heavy and extra transportation charges to be paid by the farmers due to non availability of fruit mandi in Bandipora.
Delegation apprised DC that growers have to sell their produce either at Sopore or at Srinagar Mandi without having hands on information about current market rates.
On the occasion growers vehemently demanded establishment of 'Fruit Mandi' in Bandipora along with the counseling cum guidance programmes from the Horticulture department for the upliftment of this sector.
The DC gave a patient hearing to the issues and grievances of the delegation and gave assurances to them that issue of high transportation charges will be taken up with the concerned for its redressal.
He said that Bandipora has 5800 hectares of Horticulture land and there is nearly 70394M.tons of production in this sector.
Agri and Horticulture is backbone of economy and this sector, he said is providing livelihood support to the people of Kashmir, he added.