Fruit growers demand official patronage of horticulture sector in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah: Fruit growers in Bhadarwah have demanded official patronage of horticulture sector there.
Bhadarwah valley is known for agriculture, especially for growing aromatic plants.
It is the largest producer of apple, walnut and pears of Jammu Province with an area of 5913, 4222 and 1399 hectares under these crops simultaneously, but its potential for horticulture is not fully realised, particularly at a time when the government wants to augment the income of farmers through horticulture.
Expecting a bumper crop like apples, pears, walnut, apricot and plum this year, fruit growers are lamenting departments indiscreet policy and indifferent attitude in upgrading Horticulture sector with modern technology. The Bhadarwah-based fruit growers accused the officials of ruining the industry without caring about the people whose 'livelihood' depends on it.
They alleged that the Horticulture department Doda has never been serious to improve the industry with latest expertise which has resulted into the setback to hundreds of growers associated with the trade since decades altogether.
The farmers blamed the department for leaving the horticulture sector into lurch owing to the clumsy approach adopted by it's officials by not even arranging the required basic Pesticides in the local market.
Sheikh Muhammad Shafi, the head of the body representing Chenab region based fruit cultivators and pioneer of starting large scale commercial growing of fruits especially exotic Italian Pears in Bhadarwah, alleged that the industry which is considered as a backbone of the region's economy lacks modern technology like disease forecasting system which otherwise has been introduced across the country years back.
"Leave alone the introduction of Disease Forecasting System (DFS), officials of Horticulture department and Krishi Vigyan Kendars do not provide any help to the farmers, not even the required pesticides and to procure the same, we need to travel 300 km to Kashmir to buy them. If provided technical help, we will be able to produce disease free fruits," he said.
Taking potshots at the department for allegedly misleading the fruit growers, he said that the horticulture sector is yet to be acquainted with modern way of cultivation.
"Department has taken this sector for-granted in technological aspect, which besides incurring huge losses to famers has reduced the value of famous Ambari Apple and Red Italian peers outgrowth in the market, said Deepak Kumar another fruit grower from Bharova Village of Bhadarwah.
"Both horticulture department and SMS (subject Matter specialists) and scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendar Bhadarwah have so far failed to keep check on pre- and post-harvest problems, enhancement of processing industry, and flow of substandard fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and fungicides, resulting in damage of dozens of orchards every year," said one of the leading walnut grower Partap Singh.
Farmers demanded that to ensure quality produce and to reduce the losses they have been incurring since decades, department should ensure hassle free flow of standard fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and fungicides, beside a better coordination between the research institutions, horticulture department and the growers.
When contacted, Distric Development Commissioner Doda, Vikas Sharma ensures to take immediate corrective measures and all the required help to the fruit growers of the area.
"So far I havenot received a formal complaint regarding this, but if there as an issue with the fruit growers, it will be sorted out on priority and during next 'block Diwas' our specific focus will be on to redress the problems of the fruit growers," Vikas Sharma said.