Fruit growers demand official patronage of horticulture sector in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah: Fruit growers in Bhadarwah have demanded official patronage of horticulture sector there.

Bhadarwah valley is known for agriculture, especially for growing aromatic plants.

It is the largest producer of apple, walnut and pears of Jammu Province with an area of 5913, 4222 and 1399 hectares under these crops simultaneously, but its potential for horticulture is not fully realised, particularly at a time when the government wants to augment the income of farmers through horticulture.

Expecting a bumper crop like apples, pears, walnut, apricot and plum this year, fruit growers are lamenting departments indiscreet policy and indifferent attitude in upgrading Horticulture sector with modern technology. The Bhadarwah-based fruit growers accused the officials of ruining the industry without caring about the people whose 'livelihood' depends on it.